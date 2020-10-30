Bengals sign free-agent OL Quinton Spain

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent guard Quinton Spain to the team’s practice squad.

Just 29 years old, Spain got released by the Buffalo Bills despite signing an extension this past offseason. He’s a starter-caliber guard who can plug-and-play at left guard, displacing the struggling Mike Jordan.

Word initially broke about a visit from Spain before the team’s Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns. Before kickoff, Spain was a nice idea to upgrade struggling guard spots but not a guarantee.

That outlook changed dramatically when three Bengals starting linemen — Jonah Williams, Trey Hopkins and Bobby Hart — left the game with injuries and didn’t return.

Depending on how the injury outlook stands with one game standing between the team and a bye, Spain could be the first of a few moves for the Bengals in front of rookie Joe Burrow.

Roster Update: We've signed free agent G Quinton Spain to the practice squad & released DE Kendall Futrell from the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 30, 2020





List