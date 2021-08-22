Bengals sign former Saints pass rusher Noah Spence

It didn’t take long for one of the New Orleans Saints’ first roster cuts to land on his feet. Noah Spence has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Sunday, Aug. 22. in the wake of a tough injury to promising rookie Joseph Ossai.

Spence’s arrival to Cincinnati of course reunites him with Trey Hendrickson, who led the Saints in sacks last season before inking a lucrative contract with the Bengals.

Spence first joined the Saints late in the 2019 season after injuries thinned their defensive ends rotation, though he never got into a game. An offseason ACL tear cost him the 2020 campaign and struggles on special teams in New Orleans’ first preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens pushed him off the roster. He has a chance to stick around with the Bengals now at his natural position after attempting to convert to strong side linebacker with the Saints.

