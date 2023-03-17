Bengals sign former Rams safety Nick Scott in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals made their third signing in free agency in roughly 24 hours on Thursday night by inking Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott to a deal.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported the news, with PFF’s Brad Spielberger first reporting a deal was almost finished. Scott had visited the Bengals early Thursday.

Scott, a seventh-round pick in 2019, will turn 28 in May and is a very athletic defensive back who projects nicely next to Dax Hill in the back end of the secondary.

Interestingly, word broke Thursday night that the Bengals would also visit with Scott’s teammate, safety Taylor Rapp, in the coming days. That could still be on the table if the Bengals want to add depth further to the secondary.

For now, the Bengals get a player in Scott who can start next to Hill right away next season.

