The Bengals have wrapped up some important business, singing their remaining two 2021 draftees.

Cincinnati announced Wednesday morning that first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase and third-round pick Joseph Ossai put pen to paper on their standard four-year deals. Chase’s contract comes with a fifth-year option, which Cincinnati will have to decide on in the spring of 2024.

Chase is the highest pick in this year’s draft to sign so far.

All 10 members of the Bengals 2021 draft class are now under contract.

Head coach Zac Taylor said on Tuesday that Chase is picking up the offense quickly in his time so far with Cincinnati. The wide receiver opted out of the 2020 season and therefore hasn’t played since winning a national championship with his once-and-current quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ossai, a defensive end, played 36 career games at Texas and finished his collegiate career with 11 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and a pair of interceptions.

Bengals sign first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase originally appeared on Pro Football Talk