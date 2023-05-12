Bengals sign first-round DE Myles Murphy to rookie deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms with first-round pick Myles Murphy.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was the first to confirm the Bengals signed the No. 28 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

As expected, the news coincides with the start of Bengals rookie minicamp and is a bit of due diligence well out of the way. Murphy is one of two rookies to sign a deal as of this writing, the other being running back Chase Brown.

Murphy, rated the biggest steal of the NFL draft’s first round, was a prospect the Bengals ignored multiple trade calls to select. Since, he’s said he wants to be the finishing piece to a Super Bowl win for the Bengals.

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals reveal jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks Bengals 2023 NFL schedule: Early week-by-week predictions for every game Bengals release 2023 schedule with amazing video

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire