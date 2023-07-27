Bengals sign defensive end Trey Hendrickson to 1-year extension

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson earned his second-consecutive Pro Bowl selection last season. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

July 27 (UPI) -- Defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a 1-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Thursday.

Hendrickson is now under contract through the 2025 season.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defender totaled 24 quarterback hits, eight sacks, six tackles for a loss, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 15 starts last season en route to his second-consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Hendrickson joined the Bengals as a free agent during the 2021 off-season. The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Hendrickson totaled a career-high 14 sacks in 16 games in 2021 for the Bengals. He logged 42 sacks through his first 76 appearances in the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (L) appeared in 31 games over his last two seasons. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

He signed a 4-year, $60 million extension with the Bengals in 2021.

Bengals veterans reported to training camp Tuesday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals will host the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener at 7 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 in Cincinnati.