Bengals sign defensive end Anthony Zettel

The Bengals signed free agent defensive end Anthony Zettel, the team announced Thursday.

He takes the roster spot left open by the release of running back Samaje Perine.

Zettel, a fourth-year player, originally entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the Lions in 2016. He was with the Lions for two seasons.

Zettel joined the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland waived him in final cuts this season.

Zettel has played in 44 career games, with 16 starts, and has 70 tackles, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble.