Bengals sign Darius Hillary

The Bengals signed cornerback Darius Hillary, the team announced Tuesday. Hillary is a free agent who spent time on the team’s practice squad in 2016.

Hillary, a first-year player, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016. He also spent time in 2016 and 2017 with the Browns on both their practice squad and active roster.

Hillary played in one game with the Browns last season but had no statistics. He also had stints on the Raiders’ practice squad in 2017 and with Washington this offseason. He was waived by Washington on Sunday.

A Cincinnati native, Hillary is the son of former Bengals receiver Ira Hillary.