The Bengals have signed their second offensive lineman in as many days.

The team announced that they have signed Cody Ford to a one-year contract. They signed tackle Orlando Brown on Wednesday and Ford was in for a visit with the team on Thursday.

Ford spent last season with the Cardinals and his first three seasons with the Bills. He’s seen time at both guard and tackle while starting 32 games for the two teams.

Brown is slated to start at left tackle with Jonah Williams switching to the right side and the Bengals are due to have their starting guards back as well, so Ford may be coming off the bench once the Bengals start playing later this season.

Bengals sign Cody Ford originally appeared on Pro Football Talk