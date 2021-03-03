Bengals re-sign Clark Harris for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bengals have retained their long snapper, re-signing Clark Harris to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

Harris has been with Cincinnati since 2009, playing in 184 career games for the franchise. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and hasn’t missed a game since 2016.

Harris was just one of the team’s key free agent specialists, with punter Kevin Huber being another. Huber has been Cincinnati’s punter since 2009.

The Bengals were one of a couple teams to re-sign a long snapper on Wednesday, as the Raiders also brought back Trent Seig.

Bengals re-sign Clark Harris for 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Should the Texans target Bengals DE Carl Lawson in free agency?

    The Houston Texans will need to revamp their defensive line, and it makes sense to give Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson a look.

  • Austin Slater looks for big Giants outfield role after breakout 2020

    Austin Slater quietly had a breakthrough at the plate last season, and the Giants now are looking to get him more time at all three outfield spots.

  • Long snapper Trent Sieg signs three-year extension with Raiders

    Long snapper Trent Sieg signs three-year extension with Raiders

  • Proactive news headlines including BetterLife Pharma, HempFusion Wellness, Pure Gold Mining, Mirasol Resources and OTC Markets Group

    Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:New York, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:MDP) shares climb as Canaccord Genuity upgrades rating to Buy from Hold following fiscal 3Q results click here - BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) expects to complete its clinical study and submit a De Novo application to the US FDA for pediatric use of its NGAL kidney test this summer click here - EVmo Inc (OTCMKTS:YAYO) closes its controlling interest sale to Acuitas Group Holdings click here - Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc (CSE:MVMD) (OTCQB:MVMDF) brings on Camargo Pharmaceutical Services to boost US FDA approval for Ivectsol click here - Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCQB:ALPP) appoints four new independent board members click here - District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FRA:DFPP) identifies another target at its Swedish project after receiving historic drill assays click here - BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) hires Eurofins CDMO to manufacture LSD derivative TD-0148A click here - The Valens Company (TSE:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) inks deal with Rubicon Organics to develop customized Cannabis 2.0 products click here - Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) selected by Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Arizona for its MaaS Location Based Services click here - Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTCMKTS:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) teams up with 3 Rivers Biotech to offer plant tissue culture to growers click here - HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO)submits its novel foods dossier to the UK's Regulatory Food Safety Agency click here - Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) launches non-brokered private placement of 10,800,000 units for total proceeds of C$2,700,000 click here - ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) wins US patent for location-based virtual multiplayer gameplay technology click here - Helix Technologies Inc (OTCQB:HLIX) merges with MOR Analytics to form cannabis commercial analytics firm, Forian Inc click here - Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) (LON:PUR) (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) (FRA:L11A) is on track to start commercial production at its Red Lake mine in 2Q click here - Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) increases indicated resources by 79% at Lagoa Salgada project after Phase 1 drilling click here - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (CVE:TBRD) (OTCQX:THBRF) (FRA:32GA) announces addition of independent member Linda Michaelson to its board of directors click here - Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) (FRA:3DM) appoints Dr Mario Lacouture to its scientific advisory board for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer click here - Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE)set to sell its RAD products in Nova Scotia click here - Mirasol Resources Ltd (CVE:MRZ) (OTCPINK:MRZLF) (FRA:M8R) kicks off maiden 1,500m drill program at Inca gold project in Chile click here - OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM) unveils schedule for virtual Community Bank conference on March 10-11 click here - Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCMKTS:EXROF), issues integrity statement from its chief executive officer after report of short-seller attack click here - Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) identifies six high-priority drill targets for this year at Lawyers project click here About Proactive With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors. Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally. Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities. • Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month. • We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate. • We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy. • Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting. • We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com

  • Allen Robinson: Playing for Bears under franchise tag 'bottom of my list'

    The deadline for the Bears to tag Robinson is March 9 at 3 p.m.

  • Delanie Walker plans to play in 2021

    Free agent tight end Delanie Walker did not play in 2020, but he plans to return to the field in 2021. Walker, who was cut by the Titans a year ago and didn’t sign with anyone else, wants to play this season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 36-year-old Walker has struggled to stay [more]

  • Jacob deGrom will make his spring training debut on Saturday against Astros

    Mets manager Luis Rojas confirmed that his ace, Jacob deGrom, will be making his first spring training appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros.

  • Packers trying to find balance between winning now and winning later

    Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has quite the puzzle to put together this offseason.

  • Bears re-sign five exclusive rights free agents

    The Bears announced that five exclusive rights free agents have re-signed with the team. Offensive lineman Alex Bars, inside linebacker Josh Woods, outside linebacker James Vaughters, running back Ryan Nall, and tight end J.P. Holtz make up the group. Exclusive rights free agents are limited to signing with their original team as long as the [more]

  • Jets GM confirms he'll take calls about trading QB Sam Darnold

    Jets GM Joe Douglas is standing by the phone, waiting to answer calls about trading quarterback Sam Darnold.

  • Houston to retire Harden's No. 13 jersey, says owner

    Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). The 2018 MVP was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January after his relationship with the Rockets broke down. "James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle.

  • Myles Garrett shows off incredible athleticism with 58-inch box jump

    Myles Garrett makes box jumping look easy.

  • Nikola Jokic records 50th career triple-double, joining Wilt Chamberlain as only centers to do so

    Nikola Jokic needed just 416 games to card his 50th triple-double, hundreds of games faster than it took Wilt Chamberlain.

  • Retired or not, Khamzat Chimaev's health is the only thing that matters

    Khamzat Chimaev has been suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19 and announced his retirement from MMA on Monday.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor

    The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.

  • Jordan Clarkson: Jazz want to 'prove people wrong' with or without MVP buzz for Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert

    “I don’t see why they wouldn’t be in the [MVP] conversation, but hey, it is what it is. We’re just trying to prove people wrong and get better. That’s it.”

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.