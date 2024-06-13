Bengals sign center Ted Karras to contract extension

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed starting center and team captain Ted Karras to a one-year extension.

That extension arrived on the last day of mandatory work as the 31-year-old veteran originally headed into the final year of his contract and keeps him with the team through 2025.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com provided the following on Karras’ thoughts:

“I’m grateful the Karras family and the Brown family get to keep working together because we’ve both been in the league for a long time,” said Karras, on his way out to the last practice of mandatory minicamp. “It’s the first time we’ve come together and been on the same team. I love what they’re doing. The ultimate goal is to get it done. I want to get it done for Mr. Brown and the Brown family and we have the guys to do it.”

In the wake of the extension, Karras’ deal is effectively a two-year pact worth $12 million.

Given Karras’ strong on-field play and huge presence as a leader in both the locker room and the community, this type of move between the parties felt inevitable.

