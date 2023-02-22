Bengals re-sign Cal Adomitis

The Cincinnati Bengals have brought back long-snapper Cal Adomitis for another season. Cincinnati announced the move on Wednesday.

Adomitis, a college free agent out of Pittsburgh last season, was called into emergency duty in Week 2 after longtime veteran Clark Harris suffered a season-ending injury in the opener.

Over the course of 146 snaps, Adomitis didn’t have an unplayable delivery and gets a chance to start a full season in 2023.

After his injury, Harris said he didn’t want to retire on that note. At the very least, it will be a competition between the two next summers if Harris chooses to keep playing.

Cal is back for more! We have re-signed him for a second year. pic.twitter.com/2DCTnVDTt9 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 22, 2023

More Latest News!

Bengals might need to skip OL in 1st round due to weak class Bengals' best mic'd up moments from last season revealed NFL Media ranks Joe Burrow's top 10 highlights of 2022 season

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire