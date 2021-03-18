Bengals to sign Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Larry Ogunjobi won’t travel far to find his new NFL home. The former Browns defensive tackle will sign with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports it’s a one-year deal for Ogunjobi in Cincinnati. Additional terms have yet to be disclosed.

A third-round pick out of Charlotte in the 2017 NFL draft, Ogunjobi started 46 games in the last three seasons on the Browns defensive line. He bagged 5.5 sacks in both 2018 and 2019 before falling back to just 2.5 in 2020, a year where his playing time and relative effectiveness both fell off.

Ogunjobi, 26, was one of the better defensive tackles still on the free agent market.

Browns will re-sign LB Malcolm Smith

