Bengals sign Brandon Wilson to two-year extension

The Bengals announced they have signed safety Brandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Wilson’s existing contract was scheduled to expire Wednesday.

The Bengals made Wilson a fifth-year choice in 2017, and he has played 51 career games with two starts.

Wilson has 24 tackles and three forced fumbles on defense, along with 29 tackles on special teams. He also has served as Cincinnati’s No. 1 kickoff returner since early in the 2019 season.

Wilson has averaged 27.8 yards on 45 career returns. His two kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied for the most in team history, and his 103-yard kickoff return for a score on Nov. 29 against the Giants last season stands as the longest play of any kind in team history.

