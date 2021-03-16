Bengals sign Brandon Wilson to two-year extension

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Bengals announced they have signed safety Brandon Wilson to a two-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Wilson’s existing contract was scheduled to expire Wednesday.

The Bengals made Wilson a fifth-year choice in 2017, and he has played 51 career games with two starts.

Wilson has 24 tackles and three forced fumbles on defense, along with 29 tackles on special teams. He also has served as Cincinnati’s No. 1 kickoff returner since early in the 2019 season.

Wilson has averaged 27.8 yards on 45 career returns. His two kickoff returns for touchdowns are tied for the most in team history, and his 103-yard kickoff return for a score on Nov. 29 against the Giants last season stands as the longest play of any kind in team history.

Bengals sign Brandon Wilson to two-year extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Browns extend tender offer to restricted free agent WR KhaDarel Hodge

    Browns extend tender offer to restricted free agent WR KhaDarel Hodge

  • Keatley: My top free agent target for the Browns

    Browns Wire's Josh Keatley chooses Bud Dupree as his top Browns free agent target

  • 2021 NFL Draft TE Rankings

    Thor Nystrom's 2021 NFL Draft series rolls on with an in-depth look at the tight end class (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Saints considered Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie before Bengals agreement

    NFL Network's Jane Slater reports the New Orleans Saints wanted Cowboys free agent CB Chidobe Awuzie before he agreed to join the Bengals.

  • Bengals to sign Chidobe Awuzie to three-year deal

    Cincinnati has made a move to improve its defense by adding a cornerback. According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Bengals have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with Chidobe Awuzie. The Cowboys selected Awuzie in the second round of the 2017 draft and he spent his first four seasons with the club, [more]

  • Report: Browns agree to terms with safety John Johnson

    Johnson was one of the top overall free agents

  • Jaguars to add Jihad Ward

    Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen is bringing one of the players he coached in Baltimore down to Jacksonville. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, free agent defensive end Jihad Ward will sign with the Jaguars. Cullen was Ward’s position coach for the last two seasons with the Ravens. Ward entered the league as a Raiders [more]

  • Texans agree to terms with Tyrod Taylor on one-year deal

    The Texans continue to insist they won’t trade Deshaun Watson. But if that changes, they’ll have a quarterback with significant starting experience. According to multiple reports, Houston has agreed to terms with quarterback Tyrod Taylor on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million. In signing with the Texans, Taylor reunites with passing game coordinator/quarterbacks [more]

  • Jaguars to sign Marvin Jones

    Free agent wide receiver Marvin Jones said he wanted to sign somewhere that he’ll get paid and have a chance to get a Super Bowl ring, but he may have prioritized the pay. Jones is signing with the Jaguars, according to multiple reports. That sends him to the team that had the worst record in [more]

  • Report: Vikings have “an offer on the table” for Mackensie Alexander

    The Vikings have “an offer on the table” for cornerback Mackensie Alexander to return, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Alexander, 27, left for Cincinnati a year ago, signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bengals. Now, Alexander is a free agent again. The Vikings made Alexander a second-round choice in 2016, and [more]

  • Saints trade starting DT Malcom Brown to the Jaguars

    The New Orleans Saints agreed to trade starting nose tackle Malcom Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars, saving salary cap space.

  • Betts returning to Iowa as assistant; Barnett new line coach

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Ladell Betts will return to Iowa to coach running backs and George Barnett has been hired to coach the Hawkeyes' offensive line, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Monday. Betts starred for the Hawkeyes from 1998-2001 and is the only running back in program history to lead the team in rushing four straight years.

  • Deshaun Watson insurance? Texans agree to $6 million deal with Tyrod Taylor

    The Texans have found Deshaun Watson's back-up. Or replacement.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights

    UFC president Dana White on Monday announced that UFC 261 is headed to Jacksonville, Fla., with a full house of fans. The fight card will be topped with three title fights. VyStar Veteran's Memorial Arena will be open to a full house, according to White, featuring a blistering tripleheader of championship bouts. A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal tops the UFC 261 bill in Florida. The two first fought at UFC 251 last year, when Masvidal stepped in on short notice, only to lose a unanimous decision to Usman The fight card also features UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili putting her belt on the line for the second time when she squares off with former champion Rose Namajunas. Zhang was part of the Fight of the Year in 2020, defeating another former champion in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The UFC hopes she brings that same magic against Namajunas, another fan favorite. The third championship bout pits flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko against top contender Jessica Andrade. Other bouts expected to be featured at UFC 261 include The UFC 261 lineup includes: Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman, Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith, and several other bouts that should make this one of the most stacked cards in UFC history. Watch Francis Ngannou lay Alistair Overeem out cold Dana White announces UFC 261, the return to live audiences https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1371549418260860928 UFC 251 recap & highlights: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal first fight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • 49ers make Trent Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with enormous deal

    San Francisco paid Trent Williams like no other lineman has been paid before.

  • Report: Andy Dalton to join Bears on one-year, $10M deal

    The Bears QB room has a new name,

  • Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of "legal tampering" in NFL

    For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL's “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down. The biggest spenders at the position had been two teams keeping their supposed guy, Cam Newton in New England and Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Of course, trades that can be completed when the NFL's business year begins Wednesday will see Carson Wentz with the Colts, Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who goes to the Lions.

  • Knicks star Julius Randle has to be held back by teammates after ref blows game-deciding call

    You will be shocked to hear Scott Foster was involved.