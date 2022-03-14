Bengals re-sign B.J. Hill to 3-year deal, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals made a big move to keep one of their own on Monday by bringing back defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it’s a three-year deal worth $30 million for Hill.

Hill came over before last season as something of an afterthought in the Billy Price trade. He exploded in the team’s system, registering six sacks and a 70.4 PFF grade, plus some key moments in the playoffs.

Given the premium on interior pass-rushers, the Bengals getting Hill back was a top priority. This move frees them up to not over-prioritize it in the draft.

The news comes on the heels of the Bengals predictably losing Larry Ogunjobi to the Chicago Bears when the legal tampering period opened.

