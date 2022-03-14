Bengals re-sign B.J. Hill to 3-year deal, per report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
Bengals re-sign B.J. Hill to 3-year deal, per report
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Cincinnati Bengals made a big move to keep one of their own on Monday by bringing back defensive tackle B.J. Hill.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported it’s a three-year deal worth $30 million for Hill.

Hill came over before last season as something of an afterthought in the Billy Price trade. He exploded in the team’s system, registering six sacks and a 70.4 PFF grade, plus some key moments in the playoffs.

Given the premium on interior pass-rushers, the Bengals getting Hill back was a top priority. This move frees them up to not over-prioritize it in the draft.

The news comes on the heels of the Bengals predictably losing Larry Ogunjobi to the Chicago Bears when the legal tampering period opened.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 free agency moves tracker

Recommended Stories