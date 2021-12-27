Bengals sign Austin Calitro off practice squad

The Bengals signed linebacker Austin Calitro off the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Monday.

Calitro, a fourth-year player out of Villanova University, has played three games on special teams for the Bengals this season. He was a standard practice squad elevation for all three games, seeing action on 57 special teams snaps.

Calitro has one tackle on special teams in 2021.

In four seasons with four teams, Calitro has played 45 games with nine starts. He has 89 career tackles with 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

