Bengals sign another free agent ahead of training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals just keep adding to the roster before training camp officially starts.

This time it’s offensive tackle Gunnar Vogel, a rookie out of Northwestern who initially worked with the Chicago Bears this summer before coming to Cincinnati. He played in 25 games in college with 18 starts.

Vogel was one of six free agents the Bengals hosted out visits/workouts on Monday and he’s now the second the team has signed to the roster.

As of now, this is simply adding camp bodies because the Bengals had room before reaching the 90-man limit. Vogel will get a chance during practices, if not preseason games, to compete for a spot on the final 53.

