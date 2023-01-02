The Bengals announced they signed cornerback Allan George off their practice squad Monday.

George, a rookie out of Vanderbilt, originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent this spring. He was out of standard elevations from the practice squad to the active roster, playing Week 9, Week 15 and Week 16.

George has two solo tackles.

The Bengals also announced they elevated quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday Night Football against the Bills.

Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen are expected to be active, but Browning will get a game check for the elevation. He got game checks in Weeks 17 and 18 last year, too.

The Bengals did not elevate offensive lineman Isaiah Prince as expected, so it appears Hakeem Adeniji will replace La’el Collins at right tackle.

Bengals sign Allan George off their practice squad, elevate Jake Browning originally appeared on Pro Football Talk