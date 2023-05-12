Bengals sign all 8 draft picks from 2023 class

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially signed all eight of their draft picks from the 2023 NFL draft.

That means the following eight-player class is now under contract with the team:

DE Myles Murphy

CB DJ Turner II

S Jordan Battle

WR Charlie Jones

HB Chase Brown

WR Andrei Iosivas

P Brad Robbins

CB DJ Ivey

First-rounder Myles Murphy was the first major notable signing reported, though the team eliminated any drip-feed reveal of the information by announcing all eight picks at once.

With Bengals rookie minicamp getting underway, the front office wasted little time with these formalities and are one of the first teams to get their entire class under contract.

We have signed all eight of our selections in this year’s NFL Draft. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 12, 2023

