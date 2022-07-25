  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bengals sign 3 free agents ahead of training camp opening

Chris Roling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

During an eventful day featuring very telling interviews with Mike Brown and otherwise, the Cincinnati Bengals slipped some roster news under the proverbial radar.

Per the team, the Bengals signed the following players:

  • DT Domenique Davis

  • DE Raymond Johnson

  • LB Tegray Scales

Scales is the most notable as a local product of Colerain High School. He was briefly with the Bengals last year before being swiped by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The moves come on the heels of the Bengals adding a few players to the PUP and NFI lists.

Monday’s moves that bolster defensive depth for camp put the Bengals at the 90-man roster limit.

List

Madden NFL 23: Ratings for every Bengals player

Recommended Stories