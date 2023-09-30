Bengals shut gates on Bears

Sep. 30—LEWISTON — The downside of a game when both teams are looking for momentum is that only one team can win.

Best-case scenario: the winning team builds confidence and looks toward the rest of the season with a renewed vigor. Worst-case scenario: a team looks ahead with chins down and spirits disheartened.

Both scenarios came true on Friday when the Lewiston football team earned a 48-6 result over the visiting (and ailing) Moscow Bears at Bengal Field on homecoming day. After the game, Bengals coach Matt Pancheri opened his postgame speech with a simple phrase that encapsulated how the game went for his squad: "How 'bout them Bengals?"

"We challenged our kids to be more physical," Pancheri said. "Sandpoint kind of came out the gate last week and beat us up and we knew that our start needed to be better than it has been."

What bad omen?

Neither team inspired much confidence in its opening drives. Lewiston (3-3) and Moscow (1-5) both faced issues securing the snap and gaining footing in the wet, muddy conditions and neither advanced the ball more than 11 yards to start.

Then the Bengals flipped a switch. After senior running back Jackson Lathen suffered a 6-yard loss after bobbling the snap, they went 89 yards down field and capped it off with a 5-yard touchdown run on a keeper by senior quarterback Drew Hottinger.

The Bears failed to respond on their next drive and Lewiston wasted no time making them pay.

The second of Lathen's five touchdowns on Friday was a 60-yard first-play run that put the Bengals up 14-0 with 3:27 left in the opening quarter.

"The snaps were unfortunate," Lathen said. "It's wet out here so we're going to drop some stuff. But being able to execute, especially with the dropped snaps, it gives us a lot of confidence."

Lathen's fourth touchdown of the day was another opening-play score: a 67-yarder with 5:21 left in the first half. He finished the day with those five scores and 238 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Trying to weather the storm

Moscow's defense was struggling to contain Lewiston's ground game the entire night, but the elements played a factor as well.

The Bears had four drops on Friday. The first two ended up being drive-killers and the latter was intercepted.

"We had individual breakdowns of assignments," Moscow coach Rob Bafus said. "Giving up big, pop-plays to (Lewiston), guys missing assignments, not being disciplined and just individual breakdowns and not playing as a team and everything we talked about coming into this week that we had to do to beat these guys. Great job to coach Pancheri."

Bafus expressed disbelief at how the score ended up for his squad. For a couple drives — it looked as though Moscow was going to find a way to keep the game respectable. The Bears had drives of nine, 13 and 13 plays respectively but either couldn't convert on critical fourth downs or got stood up as they crossed into Bengals territory.

"For them to come out and do what they did to us, unfortunately, sometimes you just have to tip the cap to the opponent and say 'well played,'" Bafus said.

Prepping for conference

The last remaining games on both teams' schedules are conference matchups. Lewiston in the class 5A Inland Empire League and Moscow in the class 4A Inland Empire League. The Bengals' win gives them momentum and confidence next week against a Post Falls team that has flirted with the Top 5 media poll the entire season.

"We needed to come out and see some success," Pancheri said. "And I was really proud of our kids for responding the way that they did. Certainly proud of (Lathen). ... But we need that (win) next week. We're going to play a really tough Post Falls team and we need to have our 'A' game."

The Bears will have a much-needed bye week to recoup and heal up to prepare to face a Sandpoint team that, on Sept. 22, had an extremely strong showing with a win against Lewiston.

"It doesn't get any easier," Bafus said. "Sandpoint came out and handled (Lewiston) like they just handled us. We've got to get some guys healed up — our sideline was depleted and (Lewiston) had all kinds of guys out there. That's the main thing."

Moscow 0 6 0 0— 6

Lewiston 14 20 7 7—48

FIRST QUARTER

Lewiston — Drew Hottinger 5 run (Alex Hernandez kick)

Lewiston — Jackson Lathen 60 run (Hernandez kick)

SECOND QUARTER

Lewiston — Lathen 2 run (Hernandez kick)

Lewiston — Lathen 67 run (Hernandez kick)

Lewiston — Lathen 32 run (kick failed)

Moscow — Connor Isakson 31 pass from Noah Velasco (kick failed)

THIRD QUARTER

Lewiston — Lathen 5 run (Hernadnez kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

Lewiston — Mason Way 53 run (Hernandez kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING — Moscow: Velasco 18-37-2—165. Lewiston: Hottinger 5-7-0—101; Jeremy Yoder 0-1-0—0.

Rushing — Moscow: Aiden Praskash 15-42; Scotty Needhman 8-29; Velasco 7-24; Cadan Tiegen 1-6. Lewiston: Lathen 15-238; Hottinger 6-40; Yoder 4-71; Jayden Cobley 3-9; Casey Sawyer 2-10; Way 1-53; Nathan King1-6; Tanner Irwin 1-3.

Receiving — Moscow: Tiegen 5-37; Isakson 4-82; Keaton Frei 4-28; Owen Tiegs 1-8; Graysen Hennrich 1-8; Sam Young 1-5; Prakash 1-1. Lewiston: Rylan Gomez 3-53; Drew Alldredge 1-42; Noah Carpenter 1-25; Lathen 1-6.

