Bengals showing interest in CB at Arkansas pro day

The Cincinnati Bengals were present at Arkansas’ pro day and had their eyes on a particular player.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, they showed a lot of interest in cornerback Dwight McGlothern in a face-to-face meeting.

McGlothern spent two seasons with the Razorbacks and had 72 tackles, four for a loss, 23 passes defended and seven interceptions in 22 games. Before he was with Arkansas, he spent two years with LSU, recording 41 tackles, two for a loss, eight passes broken up and one interception.

He performed well at his pro day and impressed at the scouting combine by running a 4.47 40-yard dash, and is projected to go sometime on day three of the draft.

