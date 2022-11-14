Bengals showcase white alternate helmets for showdown vs. Steelers

Chris Roling
The Cincinnati Bengals might have been bumped out of the “Sunday Night Football” primetime slot against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, yet that won’t stop them from donning their alternate white helmets.

Well, technically league rules prohibit them from changing up the alternate schedule now that the season is underway, but onlookers get the idea.

That critical AFC North battle comes with the divisional standings a tight race. The Bengals, besides the (un)usual flop against the Browns, have looked on fire offensively and continue to get healthier. The Steelers just picked up a bounceback win after the return of T.J. Watt.

To hype the matchup, the Bengals offered a preview of what they will wear:

Panthers vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from Week 9

