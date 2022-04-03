Breaking News:

Kansas leads Villanova from start to finish, advances to title game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bengals show interest in Houston WR ahead of 2022 NFL draft

Bill Riccette
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Cincinnati Bengals were among a handful of teams in attendance at Houston’s pro day Friday and, in particular, showed some interest in one of their receivers.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Bengals were among teams taking a look at Houston WR Jake Herslow, who posted some good numbers in the various drills.

Herslow (5’11”, 185 pounds) moved to Houston for his senior season after playing his first three seasons at Old Dominion and sitting out the 2020 season.

Herslow caught 36 passes for 480 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season with the Cougars. He ranked third in catches and yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

Herslow will likely be an undrafted free agent, but should at least get a camp invite.

List

Bengals biggest remaining needs after O-line upgrades in free agency

Recommended Stories