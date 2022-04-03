Bengals show interest in Houston WR ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals were among a handful of teams in attendance at Houston’s pro day Friday and, in particular, showed some interest in one of their receivers.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Bengals were among teams taking a look at Houston WR Jake Herslow, who posted some good numbers in the various drills.

Herslow (5’11”, 185 pounds) moved to Houston for his senior season after playing his first three seasons at Old Dominion and sitting out the 2020 season.

Herslow caught 36 passes for 480 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season with the Cougars. He ranked third in catches and yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

Herslow will likely be an undrafted free agent, but should at least get a camp invite.

University of Houston wide receiver Jake Herslow short shuttle 4.19, L-drill 7.03, caught football well for 31 of 32 teams, interest from Seahawks, Colts, Saints, Bengals @HerslowJake @UHCougarFB #NFLDraftNews — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 1, 2022

