How the Bengals should (and shouldn’t) attack the Rams defense in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t encountered the Los Angeles Rams in a few years and the first rekindling of the unorthodox matchup happens on the biggest stage of them all at Super Bowl LVI.

Joe Burrow’s offense faces a tall task against an Aaron Donald-led defense. Some things about that defense will be familiar to the Bengals. Most won’t.

Whether the Bengals can nail the prep period and attack the defense properly could decide the game outright.

To get a better idea of where the Bengals might look to attack the Rams and where they probably shouldn’t, we sat down with Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva.

How to attack Rams defense: Target the middle of the field

Syndication: The Enquirer

With Jalen Ramsey on Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals could organically attack the middle of the field a ton with the likes of Tyler Boyd and, if fully healthy, C.J. Uzomah. It wouldn’t be a shock to see a gameplan that uses backs as receivers often, either.

Rams Wire: The weakest part of the Rams defense is their inside linebacker group. Whether it’s Troy Reeder or Ernest Jones in the middle, they’re both susceptible to giving up catches over the middle. Reeder could have his role reduced slightly this week in favor of Jones, but when Reeder is on the field, the Bengals would be wise to get Joe Mixon or a tight end matched up on him. That’s a matchup that will yield third-down conversions and yards after the catch.

How to attack Rams defense: Throw at Darious Williams with a bigger receiver

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Also on the “Ramsey on Chase” topic, this could be the Tee Higgins game. The 6’4″ wideout could see plenty of usage on the boundary against a 5’9″ defense. If he’s winning contested catches like he did in the AFC title game, the Bengals are probably winning again.

RW: The Buccaneers had success throwing at Williams with Rob Gronkowski, and the Bengals can do the same with Tee Higgins. Assuming Ramsey is on Chase for most of the game, it shouldn’t be that hard to get Higgins on Williams. When that happens, Burrow should throw the ball up and take chances with jump-balls against the 5-foot-9 cornerback.

How to attack Rams defense: Quick passes

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Bengals fans know all about this one — Burrow held the ball too long against the Titans in the divisional round often and took nine sacks. He got it out faster against the Chiefs and the bad line wasn’t a factor. He should have plenty of chances to get it out fast with favorable non-Ramsey matchups.

RW: The Rams’ pass rush is peaking right now and has given opposing quarterbacks very little time in the pocket. The best way to counter that is with quick passes, particularly on slants, drags and out routes. Getting the ball out quickly will counter the Rams’ pass rush and prevent Aaron Donald and Von Miller from wrecking the game plan. The Rams allowed the third-most yards per attempt and second-most passing EPA on passes where quarterbacks threw it in under 2.5 seconds.

How not to attack Rams defense: Run up the middle

(AP Photo/David Becker)

The Bengals have been adamant about sticking to the ground game and, shaky as it can be at times, the results speak for themselves. Trying to run at Aaron Donald and his host of interior guys though, might not be a great idea. Zone reads to the outside with Joe Mixon would make more sense.

RW: Good luck running the ball up the middle against the Rams. That’s where Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson and likely Sebastian Joseph-Day reside, allowing very little space to run on the interior. Joe Mixon should use his speed to get outside and pick up chunks of yardage rather than getting pounded by the big men in the middle over the course of the game.

How not to attack Rams defense: Target Jalen Ramsey

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have been adamant they’ll go after Ramsey. It’s a war of wills sort of thing where the team wants to impose its will and dictate how the game gets played. Chase hasn’t been slowed by many guys this year, but Ramsey might be the best in the league.

RW: Quarterbacks rarely have success when throwing into Ramsey’s coverage, which has been the case throughout the cornerback’s career. Obviously, you can’t avoid him all game long, especially when you have a talented receiver like Chase, but picking on Ramsey is not a wise move. The Bengals would be much better off going after Williams, David Long Jr. and the Rams’ cornerbacks.

How not to attack Rams defense: Deep dropbacks and long-developing plays

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Bengals have thrived in the second half of games this year. But a good start is critical in the Super Bowl, so a lot of how the game could play out gets decided in the two weeks leading to it via gameplans and installs. It’s doubtful the Bengals will install a lot of long-developing stuff, instead leaning on their YAC monsters to make the most of quick-hitting chances.

RW: When quarterbacks hold onto the football for longer than 2.5 seconds, the Rams get pressure 46.7% of the time, second-best in the NFL. Seven-step drops and long-developing plays can sometimes create large chunks of yardage on offense, but against the Rams, that’s not the approach to take. The Bengals should rely on yards after the catch rather than waiting for a deep post to develop against the Rams’ pass rush.

