Bengals take shot from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals took an unprovoked shot in federal court from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently.

During proceedings for a class-action lawsuit over the NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” offerings, Jones pointed out that his team would benefit dramatically if the league loses in court and could sell their games individually to the highest bidders.

He also pointed a finger at teams who, well, wouldn’t benefit nearly as much.

“I am convinced I would make a lot more money than the Bengals,” Jones said, per the Associated Press’ Joe Reedy. “I’m completely against each team doing TV deals. It is flawed.”

Jones isn’t wrong, but singling out the Bengals was an odd choice. He could have said many, if not all teams, given the Cowboys’ presence and market share.

Alas, Bengals fans can take solace in the fact their team has morphed into a perennial contender, while the Cowboys haven’t made a conference title game in nearly 30 years.

