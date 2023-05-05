Bengals make shocking pick in too-early 2024 NFL mock draft

In our first — and only for a long time — 2024 NFL mock draft for the Cincinnati Bengals, we took Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with an eye on the team’s massive list of 2024 free agents.

A new mock draft elsewhere, though, has the Bengals pulling a stunner — by going with a first-round safety again.

PFF’s Max Chadwick has the Bengals picking USC safety Calen Bullock at No. 28:

After losing Jessie Bates III, the Bengals can stand to address the safety position even after taking Daxton Hill in 2022, who can line up at slot corner. Bullock was a first-team All-American for PFF this past season and was the third-most valuable one in the country according to PFF’s wins above average metric. His five interceptions tied for fifth among all FBS safeties. He can be the new center fielder in Cincinnati’s defense.

The problem with the Bengals adding yet another safety to the mix is other positions would suffer as a result and the cap hit of the group would keep climbing as the team wants to shift more money to the offense.

On paper, the Bengals want to start first-rounder Dax Hill in Bates’ former role next to free-agent add Nick Scott. And while the latter has an out built into his new contract after 2023, the team just drafted third-rounder Jordan Battle.

Based on the way coaches talked about Battle already, there’s a very real chance he steals some playing time from Scott or others really soon.

Of course, we can never rule anything out about a draft even days before the event, let alone almost a year in advance. But as of now, safety would rank near the bottom of first-round possibilities.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire