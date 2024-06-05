Bengals’ Sheldon Rankins arrives and drops epic Super Bowl quote

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins ended his absence from the team on Tuesday, putting in work on the field with teammates.

He also undoubtedly won over plenty of fans off the field, too.

Rankins said he’s been training away from the team before these voluntary OTAs and holds himself to a high standard.

He also said he could feel the goal the second he walked inside Paycor Stadium.

“I think we’re really good. Just seeing the guys out there. The way they’re moving around. Seeing the level of talent in our room, I’m really ecstatic about what we can do. Super Bowl or bust,” Rankins said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “That was part of my decision coming here.

Rankins added: “Once you get here, you can feel it in the building. The way people talk, the way people act. The way people treat you. First class all the way around. Everything is geared to playing in February in New Orleans.”

Rankins has some huge cleats to fill as he and others combine to fill the void left by DJ Reader.

But the mindset, if nothing else, sure seems like a culture fit with a team attempting to get back to the playoffs and go on a run.

