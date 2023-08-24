Bengals shared behind-scenes footage of Chad Johnson’s visit

It’s always a good time when Chad Johnson comes around the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chad was in town recently at the practice fields near Paycor Stadium for Bengals training camp with the new Madden game making the rounds.

Given that, footage from the team caught Chad talking with Joe Burrow about his Madden rating, joking about how he’d throw hands with members of the team and so much more.

There’s even a moment where Chad walks up and greets Bengals president Mike Brown as he sits and watches practice from his usual spot on the cart.

Here’s a look at the fun, quick footage:

Never a dull moment with 85. RT to sign the petition to have @ochocinco at every practice 😂 pic.twitter.com/zqQPidRFfw — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 23, 2023

