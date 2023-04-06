Bengals share highlight reel of Tarell Basham after latest free agency signing

The Cincinnati Bengals hope that new defensive lineman Tarell Basham can provide a quick boost to the pass-rush.

Basham, a third-round pick in 2017 by the Indianapolis Colts, has 11 sacks and five forced fumbles since entering the NFL. He’s consistently been a rotational player who has snaps all over defenses, including at defensive end and at linebacker.

After finally announcing the reported move on Wednesday, the team’s social media accounts provided a three-minute highlight reel containing some of Basham’s best plays as a pro.

For his part, Basham also hopped on the team’s social media accounts and addressed the fans.

The highlight reel:

