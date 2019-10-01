Bengals settle for field goal after Diontae Johnson fumble

The Steelers handed the Bengals the first points of Monday night’s game. Cincinnati, though, only converted an early red zone chance into a field goal.

On Pittsburgh’s second play, Mason Rudolph threw a 3-yard pass to Diontae Johnson, who fumbled. Nick Vigil forced it and Jessie Bates recovered at the Pittsburgh 15.

But the Bengals managed to get only 5 yards closer on a pass from Andy Dalton to Auden Tate. Dalton’s two other passes in the short scoring drive were incomplete.

Randy Bullock kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 3-0 lead with 8:22 remaining in the first quarter.

The Steelers already have had an injury, listing defensive tackle Cam Heyward as questionable to return with a thigh injury.