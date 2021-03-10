Bengals sending coaches to key OL prospect pro days, highlighted by Rashawn Slater

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2021 NFL draft continues to lurk in the background while the focus is on free agency, a detail the Cincinnati Bengals certainly aren’t overlooking.

Those Bengals have been busy over the last week or so, making a point to send offensive line coaches to Rashawn Slater’s pro day, according to Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl. According to Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports, the Bengals also had a line coach at Quinn Meinerz’s pro day.

Slater is the massive name, of course, as the Northwestern star is easily the second-best offensive lineman available in the draft — and some would argue he’s the first.

That’s important because while the Bengals might prefer Penei Sewell, they will need a fallback plan if the Oregon star comes off the board before fifth overall. Likewise, should they trade down.

Meinerz is more of a lesser-known prospect out of Wisconsin–Whitewater, but it just goes to show how all-encompassing Cincinnati’s search for offensive line help will be.

And this could be especially important after the Bengals gambled and didn’t use a tag on either Carl Lawson or William Jackson in the hopes of spending big in free agency.

List

Under-the-radar targets for the Bengals in 2021 NFL free agency

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Bengals’ Geno Atkins floated in trade talks ahead of free agency

    A new report says the Cincinnati Bengals have floated Geno Atkins in trade talks ahead of free agency.

  • In her own words: Morgan Lake on International Women’s Day’s crucial role

    The heptathlete-turned-high jumper, 23, reached the Olympic final at Rio 2016 and attained the qualifying mark for the Tokyo Games earlier this month.

  • Who We Elevate

    We need to clearly show the next generation of young women the realities of sports.

  • Lions OL coach Hank Fraley attends Northwestern pro day to check out Rashawn Slater

    Slater and CB Greg Newsome both excelled at the Wildcats pro day

  • Asher-Smith takes aim at double standards in sports marketing

    The 25-year-old, a triple European gold medallist who holds British records in 100 and 200 metres, said that while marketing campaigns involving elite female athletes had improved in recent years, efforts were still needed to "speed it up".

  • Bengals don’t use franchise tag, still want Carl Lawson back

    The Cincinnati Bengals opted not to use the franchise tag on Carl Lawson or William Jackson.

  • Mars on Earth: Turkish lake may hold clues to ancient life on planet

    As NASA's rover Perseverance explores the surface of Mars, scientists hunting for signs of ancient life on the distant planet are using data gathered on a mission much closer to home at a lake in southwest Turkey. NASA says the minerals and rock deposits at Salda are the nearest match on earth to those around the Jezero Crater where the spacecraft landed and which is believed to have once been flooded with water. Information gathered from Lake Salda may help the scientists as they search for fossilised traces of microbial life preserved in sediment thought to have been deposited around the delta and the long-vanished lake it once fed.

  • Tom Brady Reportedly Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Join Buccaneers

    Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady have been tied to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York despite signing him to a historic contract.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Jeopardy! contestants have insane disrespect for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

    Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • PGA Tour institutes ‘Bryson Rule’ with internal OB left of the lake on No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass

    Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.

  • What the Trent Brown trade tells us about Bill Belichick’s thinking

    The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?

  • La Liga talking points

    Atletico Madrid have a tendency to underperform against Real Madrid so their 1-1 draw in Sunday's derby was all the more frustrating after they failed to build on Luis Suarez's early goal and Karim Benzema's late strike denied them a first league win over Real since February 2016. Coach Diego Simeone tried to downplay the significance of the result by saying his side never thought the title race was going to be easy, but he was also unusually blunt about his side's performance. Barcelona have had a chaotic season but right now things are looking rosy for the Catalans, who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

  • The many sides of the Aaron Jones situation

    The Packers and Aaron Jones have a few days to decide his future. It's a complex issue with many sides. Let's discuss.