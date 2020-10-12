Bengals send D.J. Reader to IR, sign free agent Xavier Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals made two notable roster moves Monday in response to the season-ending injury suffered by defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Cincinnati sent Reader to injured reserve and immediately filled his roster spot by signing free agent Xavier Williams.

Reader went down with an injury during Sunday’s loss to Baltimore and was quickly ruled out. It was later reported that it’s a quad injury that will cost him the rest of the season.

Williams is a player the Bengals had in for a visit on October 6 while Reader was still healthy. He was on the New England Patriots roster this summer before getting cut and had previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Bengals just created more depth inside, with Geno Atkins just playing in his first game of the season, the team might not be done seeking out help.