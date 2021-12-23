Bengals send Chase, Hendrickson, Mixon to Pro Bowl, plus five alternates
The Cincinnati Bengals will send three players to the Pro Bowl this year.
WR Ja’Marr Chase (starter)
RB Joe Mixon
None of the selections are much of a shocker. Chase was dominating the fan vote amongst wide receivers. Hendrickson and a few other Bengals were doing really well in the fan vote too, which accounts for one-third of the whole process.
Chase, already over 1,000 yards and the lone reason the Bengals have a deep-passing attack, feels like a shoo-in given his record-breaking start to his rookie year.
Hendrickson has been a game-changer of a free-agent signing and has 13 sacks, broke the franchise record for sacks in consecutive games and has 10 straight games with at least half a sack.
Mixon is also over 1,000 yards this season and one of the AFC’s leading rushers.
The Bengals also had five alternates named:
QB Joe Burrow
LS Clark Harris
DE Sam Hubbard
DT Larry Ogunjobi
CB Mike Hilton
