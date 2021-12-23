Bengals send Chase, Hendrickson, Mixon to Pro Bowl, plus five alternates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·1 min read
Bengals send Chase, Hendrickson, Mixon to Pro Bowl, plus five alternates
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals will send three players to the Pro Bowl this year.

None of the selections are much of a shocker. Chase was dominating the fan vote amongst wide receivers. Hendrickson and a few other Bengals were doing really well in the fan vote too, which accounts for one-third of the whole process.

Chase, already over 1,000 yards and the lone reason the Bengals have a deep-passing attack, feels like a shoo-in given his record-breaking start to his rookie year.

Hendrickson has been a game-changer of a free-agent signing and has 13 sacks, broke the franchise record for sacks in consecutive games and has 10 straight games with at least half a sack.

Mixon is also over 1,000 yards this season and one of the AFC’s leading rushers.

The Bengals also had five alternates named:

  • QB Joe Burrow

  • LS Clark Harris

  • DE Sam Hubbard

  • DT Larry Ogunjobi

  • CB Mike Hilton

List

Best reactions to Joe Burrow saying 'there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati'

Recommended Stories