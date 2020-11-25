Bengals send 2 players to COVID list, lose practice squad player to Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a pair of players to the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday and lost a practice squad player to the Houston Texans.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the Texans signed Bengals defensive lineman Andrew Brown to a contract, meaning he’s on the 53 there and the team has a spot to fill.

Brown was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2018 and appeared in a few games last year before the team reinforced the position this past offseason.

Elsewhere, the team announced it moved wideout Auden Tate and offensive lineman B.J. Finney to the COVID-19/reserve list, while also activating cornerback Winston Rose from it.

Normally, Tate being unable to play might mean yet another chance for John Ross, but the former first-round pick is currently on injured reserve after injuring himself in practice last week.