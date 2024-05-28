Bengals to sell TVs at Paycor Stadium during renovations

The Cincinnati Bengals have some massive renovations going on at Paycor Stadium and have found a way to offload some of the stuff that is on the way out the door.

Some of the renovations include ramping up the entertainment experience for fans in the stadium, so the Bengals are hosting a television sale.

Matthew Dietz of WLWT explained that the Bengals will offer the used televisions for $30 to fans who show up on Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET:

Buyers must pay cash in the exact amount of the purchase and will need to purchase universal remotes on their own. The pick-up for the TVs will be at Gate D of the stadium.

Other renovations include seating and an overhaul of a gated area for better interaction with the city itself.

As for the televisions, it’s a fun little note that will let interested fans pick up a piece of Stadium history.

