Bengals select TCU CB Josh Newton in fifth round, 149th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals selected TCU cornerback Josh Newton in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

The 149th overall pick, Newton is a 5’11” defender with positional versatility who hits on a big need on the depth chart.

While Dax Hill might make the shift to corner, the team needed further depth behind Mike Hilton, DJ Turner and Cam Taylor-Britt. Newton presents the pro-ready ability to help right away, if necessary.

To start Day 3 of the draft, the Bengals used a fourth-round pick on Iowa’s Erick All, a long-term selection for Joe Burrow’s offense at the critical tight end position.

