Bengals select Purdue WR Charlie Jones in fourth round

The Cincinnati Bengals used the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft to add to the offense with Purdue wideout Charlie Jones.

A slot wideout at 5’11” and 175 pounds, Jones ran a 4.43 40-yard dash and had 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns last season on 110 catches.

This is the Bengals drafting a need one year in advance, with Tyler Boyd only having one year left on his current deal.

This kicked off Day 3 for the Bengals, with the two prior days and three rounds getting the defense some serious immediate upside and long-term help with defensive end Myles Murphy, cornerback DJ Turner and safety Jordan Battle.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire