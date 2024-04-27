Bengals select Ole Miss S Daijahn Anthony in seventh round, 224th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals used their first pick in the seventh round on Ole Miss safety Daijahn Anthony at No. 224 overall.

Cincinnati entered the draft with a serious need to upgrade safety depth, especially if Dax Hill truly moves to corner.

Anthony is an attempt at that. He’s a 6’0″, 195-pound senior who led his team with eight pass breakups last season and had three interceptions with 60-plus tackles.

He’ll arrive in Cincinnati and compete with the likes of Tycen Anderson for those limited backup safety spots.

The Bengals previously used one sixth-round pick on Arizona tight end Tanner McLachlan, then followed that up later in the same round with Ole Miss edge rusher Cedric Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire