Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins in second round, 49th overall

The Cincinnati Bengals switched to the defensive trenches in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, selecting Michigan to tackle Kris Jenkins at No. 49.

Jenkins, 6’3″ and 299 pounds, has a smaller, powerful frame that will let him work into the rotation alongside the likes of Sheldon Rankins right away.

The Bengals opted not to trade up at the start of Round 2 and watched as a run on interior defensive linemen went off the board in front of them.

Yet for Duke Tobin and Co., another Michigan prospect was perhaps the target the entire way.

The Bengals got their trip to the draft started on Thursday night in Round 1 by selecting Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims, securing some depth and future-minded potential on the right side of the line in front of Joe Burrow.

