San Francisco 49ers select Cameron Latu No. 101 in the 2023 NFL draft
The San Francisco 49ers select former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu No. 101 overall in the 2023 NFL draft!
The San Francisco 49ers select former Alabama tight end Cameron Latu No. 101 overall in the 2023 NFL draft!
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
Can Mingo replace D.J. Moore in Carolina?
Here are the five biggest power moves teams made in the NFL Draft.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
Jason McCourty had some things to say.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
The Raiders needed a tight end, and got a good one in the second round.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
There will be a Game 7 in Sacramento. Buckle up.
Devin Willock was killed earlier this year in a car crash.
Here's how to watch the NFL Draft in 2023 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network for free and streaming TV like Fubo, Sling, YouTube, Hulu and more.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 2 is under way from Kansas City.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each second- and third-round pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
Maybe everyone should have seen this coming. He was good at Kentucky, but hardly top-pick good.
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.