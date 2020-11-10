Bengals will seemingly face a Big Ben with two injured knees

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to take on old foe Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

But Big Ben might not be fully healthy for the matchup.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have “cautious optimism” that Big Ben will be able to play after sustaining injuries in both knees during his last outing.

Big Ben left his team’s 24-19 win over Dallas after suffering the injuries, yet returned and finished with a 29-of-42 line with 306 yards and three touchdowns.

Considering the Steelers haven’t prioritized the backup quarterback situation much, it’s a big advantage if the Bengals suddenly get to face Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers are undefeated, with Big Ben obviously a major part of that as he completes 68.1 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

On the Cincinnati injury front, while reports won’t start coming in until Wednesday, the Bengals have to hope key guys like Joe Mixon and several offensive linemen are ready to go. They also just added three more names to the COVID-19 reserve list, bringing the total to five.

