Bengals see ‘changing of the guard’ with recent dominance over Steelers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Cincinnati Bengals have bulldozed the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last three meetings between the heated rivals.
In a rivalry that routinely goes to Pittsburgh, the Bengals have emerged 3-0 over the last three, running up a stunning 92-37 point differential in the process.
Bengals corner Mike Hilton says it’s a key turning point for the rivalry, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:
“Beating these guys for me twice and some of these other guys three times, it’s a big changing of the guard in our opinion. It gives us a lot of confidence and guys are excited to see how the season plays out.”
And if it’s a turning point for the rivalry, it’s a turning point for the franchise as a whole, too. Case in point, Joe Burrow’s response to T.J. Watt after their silly scuffle brought on by the Steelers pass-rusher over the weekend.
With a sweep of the Steelers this year, the Bengals have swept the team from Pittsburgh for only the fourth time since 1990 — the last time it happened was 2009. It’s also the first time the Bengals have picked up three straight in the series since 1990.
List
Stars, studs and duds from Bengals' dismantling of Steelers in Week 12