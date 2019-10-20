Bengals score TD to grab lead before halftime

It took the Bengals offense most of the first half to get in gear, but they put together a good drive at the end of the second quarter and lead at halftime as a result.

Andy Dalton and Adam Erickson hooked up three times for 87 yards to put the Bengals deep in Jaguars territory for the first time all day and Dalton hit Joe Mixon for a two-yard touchdown that put the Bengals up 7-3 with just over a minute to go in the half.

The Jaguars had a 240-32 edge in yardage before the Cincinnati scoring drive, but the offense didn’t get in the end zone. Their first drive ended with Leonard Fournette getting stuffed on a fourth down run from the 1-yard-line and Doug Marrone elected to kick a field goal on a fourth down from the 3-yard-line later in the half.

They drove to the red zone again after Mixon’s touchdown, but settled for another field goal that cut the Bengals’ edge to 7-6 at the break. It’s Cincinnati’s first halftime lead since Week One.

Jacksonville has now gone seven quarters without a touchdown. Gardner Minshew is 11-of-24 for 190 yards through the air and he’s run for 41 yards. Leonard Fournette has 10 carries for 72 yards, but none of the yardage amounts to much if the Jags can’t get the ball into the end zone.