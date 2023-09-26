Bengals score game's first touchdown to take 13-9 lead

It took 39:26, but the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati finally has a touchdown.

Joe Mixon scored on a 14-yard run, the Bengals' first rushing touchdown of the season, to give the Bengals a 13-9 lead over the Rams. It completed a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Joe Burrow looked more like himself on the drive and now is 21-of-37 for 190 yards. Mixon has 11 carries for 52 yards.

The Rams got another field goal as they took the second half kickoff and went 51 yards in seven plays. The drive stalled at the Cincinnati 24.

Matthew Stafford is 12-of-21 for 197 yards and just threw his second interception of the day.