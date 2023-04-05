Bengals schedule top-30 NFL draft visit with RB Xazavian Valladay

It’s no secret the Cincinnati Bengals could attack the running back position in the 2023 NFL draft.

One name to know? Arizona State’s Xazavian Valladay.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals will use one of their top 30 pre-draft visits on the experienced running back.

Last year, Valladay ran for 1,192 yards and 16 touchdowns on a 5.5 average with another 37 catches as a receiver. His one-cut approach and sheer speed make him a nice fit in an offense like the one in Cincinnati.

Of course, this hinges on what the Bengals want to do with Joe Mixon after losing Samaje Perine. They really like backup Trayveon Williams and will apparently have their pick of free-agent veterans like Ezekiel Elliott.

Either way, Valladay is one name to keep in mind in the middle rounds.

More Latest News!

Bengals to get another look at top draft CB Emmanuel Forbes NFL execs react to Bengals going big with Orlando Brown Jr. 4 Bengals free agents we are shocked haven't re-signed yet

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire