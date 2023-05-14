Bengals schedule 2023: Toughest stretches and takeaways from schedule release

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t have an easy task in front of them right out of the gates on the official Bengals schedule due to an encounter with the Cleveland Browns.

That’s one of a handful of major takeaways from the schedule release — it’s not going to be an easy road back to the playoffs, let alone AFC title game.

A trial-by-fire over the first four weeks for the offensive line, key primetime games, a tough AFC North slate and other key notes headline some of the biggest takeaways now that the Bengals’ 2023 schedule has gone official.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest notes to know.

Brutal stretch of pass-rushers to start

Last year, the Bengals had problems on the offensive line for the first half of the season because the unit starters hardly repped together over the summer. La’el Collins had a back issue, Alex Cappa missed some camp, etc. Now Collins is hurt again and Jonah Williams is trying to learn right tackle.

Bad time for more chemistry disruption — the Bengals face the following pass-rushers over the first four weeks:

So when the line could be its weakest all year, it confronts arguably the toughest stretch of the season.

Disrespect?

The Bengals got a handful of primetime games, could be flexed into more and a strong array of late-afternoon kickoffs that will have big audiences.

And yet looking around the league, it’s understandable if fans might be frustrated. Rebuilding teams like the Packers and Raiders got more primetime games. So did the Cowboys, Vikings and Chargers. So did fellow contenders like the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and 49ers. And so did the Jets, even sniping that Black Friday primetime game the Bengals specifically offered to host. It’s maybe not a good look to complain after getting so much love on the schedule as it is, but gripes are understandable.

Starting hot in AFC North

One of the biggest keys of the season? Starting hot in the division, as the Bengals start on the road against the Browns in Week 1, then get a visit from Baltimore in Week 2. They don’t play another AFC North opponent until Week 11 when they visit Baltimore.

It’s especially important against those two teams. Catching Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson while he’s potentially still rusty and catching Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson while he’s possibly the same after missing the end of last season due to injury could be a good thing. Wins there set the tone against opponents that could be much, much tougher later in the season when the quarterbacks get going.

Brutal stretch to the playoffs

The schedule is nasty after the Week 7 bye. The Bengals travel to play San Francisco in Week 8, then immediately play Buffalo on a Sunday night, then after playing rebuilding Houston, they travel to Baltimore on a short week for a Thursday night game, then host Pittsburgh on November 26, then play Jacksonville on a Monday night.

We could keep going, too. The Bengals then have six days to prep for Indianapolis, fewer days than normal before playing Minnesota, a team that won 13 games last year. Then they’re on the road on December 23 in Pittsburgh, then on the road at Kansas City on New Year’s Eve, then finishing with Cleveland.

This isn’t saying things will go bad — last year’s second half looked brutal too and the Bengals went 8-0 and won two playoff games. But having momentum, being healthy and not run down by the playoffs is going to be a tall task.

Underrated note

A nice scheduling quirk about that Week 17 showdown with the Chiefs. The Bengals play on December 23 before visiting Arrowhead on December 31. The Chiefs, meanwhile, play on December 25 against division rival Las Vegas. So as it stands now, the Bengals will have a little more rest for a key showdown, which could play a big role.

Underrated note 2

A bad scheduling quirk — that Week 11, “Thursday Night Football” game against the Ravens. Not only do the Bengals play on November 12 before visiting Baltimore on November 16 for primetime, those Ravens are the best team in the NFL over the last decade on home primetime division games at 7-1 — and the Bengals aren’t the team that gave them the lone loss. If one had to almost guarantee a loss on the schedule, this is probably it.

Record prediction

We did a full game-by-game Bengals 2023 projection after the schedule release and it comes out favorably for the team. Last year’s schedule looked tough too. If Joe Burrow and Co. can weather the storm of two brutal stretches, playoffs remain a safe projection.

