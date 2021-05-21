Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

Bengals schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bengals will begin the season at home vs. the Vikings. Keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.

Bengals schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/12 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 2: 9/19 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 3: 9/26 at Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 4: 9/30 vs. Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NFL

  • Week 5: 10/10 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 6: 10/17 at Lions,1 PM, Fox

  • Week 7: 10/24 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 8: 10/31 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 9: 11/7 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 10: BYE

  • Week 11: 11/21 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 13: 12/5 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, Fox

  • Week 14: 12/12 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 15: 12/19 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS

  • Week 16: 12/26 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS

  • Week 18: 1/9 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Jaguars

