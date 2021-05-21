Bengals schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 18-week 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the Bengals will begin the season at home vs. the Vikings. Keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule including dates, times, opponents, prime-time games, and more.
Bengals 2020 record: 4-11-1
Head coach: Zac Taylor
Key players: Joe Burrow(QB), Joe Mixon (RB), Ja'Marr Chase (WR)
RELATED: 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule | Week 1 NFL schedule
Bengals schedule 2021 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/12 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/19 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/26 at Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 4: 9/30 vs. Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NFL
Week 5: 10/10 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/17 at Lions,1 PM, Fox
Week 7: 10/24 at Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/31 at Jets, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/7 vs. Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 11/21 at Raiders, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 12: 11/28 vs. Steelers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/5 vs. Chargers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/12 vs. 49ers, 1 PM, CBS
Week 15: 12/19 at Broncos, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 16: 12/26 vs. Ravens, 1 PM, CBS
Week 17: 1/2 vs. Chiefs, 1 PM, CBS
Week 18: 1/9 at Browns, 1 PM, CBS
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Jaguars
RELATED: NFL owners approve 17-game NFL schedule
Bengals schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk