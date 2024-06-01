Bengals DE Sam Hubbard talks friendship with Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, defensive end Sam Hubbard and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa often pop up at non-football events together on social media.

Their friendship goes back years and it sometimes comes up in interviews, such as a recent one shared by Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch.

There, Hubbard talked about whether the friends ever chat about playing against each other in the biggest game of all: “If we have to beat him, that would be tough, but I think they want it as bad as we want it, we’re all working for it, that’s obviously the goal.”

Also notable from the interview is Hubbard admitting that it’s Burrow’s status that helps set up the arrangements at major events such as UFC fights.

— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 30, 2024

