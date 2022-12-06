Bengals’ Sam Hubbard named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee this year, making it two years in a row for the disruptive defensive end.

The annual award, which spotlights players who make major differences on and off the field, has made Hubbard the nominee.

The NFL’s website has an extensive writeup on Hubbard’s off-field efforts in communities that’s worth a read, though this sticks out as must-see material:

“In October 2022, he teamed up with Kroger and local non-profit Crayons to Computers to launch a new program called “Hubbard’s Cupboards,” an initiative that supports nutritional and educational needs for students. Hubbard’s Cupboards serves as an on-site supplement to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during the day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies and hygiene products from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snack options from Kroger.”

That’s just a preview of Hubbard’s extensive off-field work, which includes football camps, charity and so much more.

Former Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth won the award last year. If Hubbard were to win this time, he’d join former Bengals Ken Anderson (1975), Reggie Williams (1986) and Anthony Munoz (1991) as winners.

A leader on the field and in the community. We're proud to have you, @Sam_Hubbard_ RT to congratulate our nominee!@Nationwide | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/O1xHC4Sjzn — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 6, 2022

